From Beta Tapes To Digital Downloads And Podcasts Newton Media Spans 28 Years And 3 Generations

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 1995 Steve Newton founded Newton Media to give clients a better-quality experience and higher media ROI's in both the faith-based and Direct Response TV marketplace.Because of this level of service and attention to clients' needs, Newton Media has grown significantly over the years in its two offices, one headquartered in Chesapeake, VA and the other located near Charlotte, NC.The company is now celebrating their 28th year of client-centric media services. In 2003 Steve's son Steven came on with the company as Media Analyst. Now, twenty years later, Steven's daughter Montanna is also joining the Newton team to assist with expanding into the Podcast and Digital Space.“Throughout the years of working in the media world I've noticed that some things change, and some remain the same - with certain challenges of course,” says Steven.“Adapting and growing with the changing times is key to our success: staying strong with what works, while introducing and integrating new ideas for the online media landscape with both the younger and older generations in mind. Newton Media is committed to staying relevant no matter what.”Newton Media provides media planning, buying, and management services to faith-based ministries, humanitarian organizations, and direct response programmers, marketing a wide variety of products and services on TV, radio, and digital media in the U.S. and globally. Since 1995, Newton Media has partnered with its clients to generate more than $800 million in total sales and donations.The company has been a member of NRB since 2000 and is also a comScore Agency Partner.

