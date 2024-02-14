GLO Yoga Studios And PATH Unite For Sustainable Hydration Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New PATH-GLO Yoga Aluminum Bottle

Embracing eco-conscious living, GLO Yoga Studios and PATH partner to offer sustainable hydration, enhancing wellness and environmental care.

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an inspiring move towards environmental responsibility, GLO Yoga Studios proudly announces its partnership with PATH, the innovative sustainable bottled water brand. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to eco-friendly practices in the wellness industry.Embracing Advanced Technology for a Greener TomorrowAt the forefront of integrating technology with wellness, GLO Yoga Studios finds a perfect ally in PATH. This partnership reflects the studio's ongoing mission to fuse cutting-edge technology with environmental consciousness, providing a holistic experience for its members."Aligning with PATH is more than a partnership; it's a reflection of our mutual dedication to sustainability and technological innovation in promoting health and wellness. Together, we're setting a new standard for eco-conscious hydration in the yoga community," stated Tarik Celebi, Co-Founder of GLO Yoga Studios.PATH: A Visionary in Eco-Friendly Hydration, renowned for its revolutionary approach to reducing plastic waste through its reusable aluminum bottles, echoes GLO Yoga Studios' commitment to sustainable practices."PATH's partnership with GLO Yoga Studios aims to revolutionize how we hydrate. In perfect alignment with GLO Yoga's core values, we elevate the impact of eco-conscious hydration with our unwavering commitment to sustainability and a healthy lifestyle" Dexter Lee PATH's VP of CreativeAbout GLO Yoga StudiosFounded in 2021 by Tarik Celebi, GLO Yoga Studios offers a diverse range of in-person yoga classes, including Vinyasa, Yoga Sculpt, and Hot Fusion. Known for integrating advanced technologies like their AI concierge, YogaGPT, and offering infrared heat with UV-C Filtration, the studio stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of technology, wellness, and environmental care.About PATHPATH, founded in 2015, is at the forefront of sustainable hydration solutions. Pioneering the shift away from single-use plastic bottles, PATH introduced its revolutionary reusable aluminum bottled water, redefining the standards of eco-friendly products.For further information on this eco-conscious partnership and what GLO Yoga Studios offers, visit or

