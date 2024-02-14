Fraser Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tracy Calhoun, Fraser Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice PresidentRICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fraser has hired Tracy Calhoun as its Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President. Calhoun is an accomplished HR executive with over 18 years of experience, who has built human resource departments from the ground up at three organizations.“We're excited to have Tracy join our team and help Fraser continue to grow, as we open more Fraser Autism Center of Excellence® satellite locations and expand our service offerings,” says Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO.Calhoun was drawn to Fraser because of the organization's reputation and a desire to contribute to the greater good. She was also impressed by the executives and staff she met during the interview process and the organization's dedication to employees.“I'm excited to work here because of Fraser's commitment to helping employees accomplish the best and most satisfying work of their careers. I, too, want the employee experience to be the best it can be,” says Calhoun.Before Fraser, Calhoun was Vice President of People Operations at Mendota Health, a start-up, where she built the human resources department.From 2017 to 2022, Calhoun worked as the Vice President of Human Resources at New Perspective Senior Living. The company had previously outsourced their human resources. Calhoun built the human resources department, which included hiring a team, developing strategy and processes and implementing technology for multi-site organization.Beginning in 2011, Calhoun worked as a human resources manager at Bluestone Physician Services and was quickly promoted to the Director of Human Resources. She developed and led the human resources functions as the company grew from 25 to 300 employees, which included expansion into three states.Calhoun has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Concordia University and an M.A. in human resource management from the University of Minnesota. She is also Six Sigma Green Belt certified.She and her husband John, share five children, ranging in age from 13-27. Tracy enjoys knitting, painting with watercolors, reading, hiking, long walks, trying new restaurants and baking.Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health, and in providing overall wellness programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. The nonprofit provides a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser .###

