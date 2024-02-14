Youth Sent To Seven-Day Police Custody For Kidnapping & Assaulting Minor

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 14 (IANS) Goa Police have taken a youth to seven days' custody after he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and assaulting her with stones.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ramsevak Thakur (23).

He was staying in Morlem-Sattari and he is a native of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Naik, police inspector of Valpoi, told IANS that the accused person was presented in court on Wednesday, following which he was sent to seven days in custody.

The incident took place on Monday.

He said that the mother of the victim had lodged a complaint, saying that her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter was kidnapped on Monday.

"During the course of the investigation, several teams were formed and tasked to build specific leads for the investigation. The case was investigated through various angles in order to identify the accused," the police said.

Police said that several people were questioned and a combing and search operation of the entire area was conducted.

Police said that the arrested youth confessed that on Monday, at around 6.30 p.m., he intentionally took the minor daughter of the complainant from her rented accommodation on the hill top of mountain at Morlem, Sattari.

"He assaulted the minor girl with stone on her head, causing her bleeding injuries and left her at that spot in an injured condition," police said.

"After hectic efforts, the girl was rescued who was found lying in the bushes on the mountain top in an injured state," the police said.

--IANS

sbk/pgh