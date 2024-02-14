Vaishnavites In Manipur Seek Divine Intervention For Peace On Vasant Panchami

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Feb 14 (IANS) Amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the Vaishnavites, especially the board exam aspirants accompanied by their families, assembled at the Hiyangthang Leirembi temple on Vasant Panchami on Wednesday and prayed for restoration of peace and normalcy in the ethnic violence-hit state at the earliest.

This festival, locally known as 'Fairen-gi Manga-ni', is dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, and signifies the arrival of spring.

The Hiyangthang Leirembi temple in Langthabal witnessed a surge of devotees, particularly 12th-grade students seeking blessings for academic success.

Ibeyaima, a vendor near the temple, noted the heightened demand for offerings on this special day.

"The temple opens only on specific days, like the full moon, new moon, and festive occasions like Bor Puja, Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, or Fairengi Mangani. We exclusively offer items for worship on these special days," Ibeyaima said.

However, beyond academic aspirations, many devotees used this spiritual gathering to pray for the swift resolution of the ongoing ethnic conflict that has disrupted lives in Manipur besides academic activities since May last year.

Ibeyaima, reflecting the sentiment of the community, expressed hope for an end to the conflict, acknowledging its impact on the lives of the people.

“We're all suffering because of this conflict. I want this conflict to end as soon as possible,” Ibeyaima said.

Saranthem Medha, a parent waiting for her daughter Caroline Chanu, voiced her hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

She also expressed her worries about the impact of the conflict on the academic atmosphere and the overall disruptions it has caused.

“I'm here for my daughter who is appearing for her Class 12 board exams. She has gone inside the temple to pray. The prevailing situation is upsetting our lives, particularly the academic atmosphere for the students. I pray the unrest ends soon,” Medha said.

