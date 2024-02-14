Docket, Formerly Bezlio, Celebrates Rebranding And Launch Of Revolutionary Manufacturing Productivity Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing mid-market manufacturing by directly addressing the needs of frontline workers

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading software firm,

Bezlio, has proudly launched its new identity, Docket . The rebrand goes beyond a simple name change and represents the most significant expansion in the platform's functionality since the company's establishment in 2016.

Docket is a frontline operations platform, custom-designed to meet the specific needs of shop floor workers in the manufacturing sector. The newly-launched platform is set to streamline manufacturers' operations, enhance collaboration, and deliver real-time data insights through common

ERPs.

"Prior solutions often focused attention towards business-centric strategies, unintentionally neglecting the unique and practical needs of frontline workers," said Gerald Hetrick, Docket's CEO. "Docket is our response to these challenges. An ambitious vision was pitched 18 months ago, and with determination, we gathered the right team, refined our product, and developed a winning strategy. As we formally launch, I can't wait to see Docket's potential in revolutionizing mid-market manufacturing."

This new technology solution was created to address the challenges faced by manufacturing companies: a dwindling talent pool, growing operational complexities and shifting labor dynamics worsened by the global pandemic. Docket's comprehensive feature set includes digital data entry, audit activity tracking, barcode support, custom dashboards, digital work instructions,

ERP integration, an intuitive workflow builder, and language translation support.

Key benefits of Docket:



Data unification for simplified operations

Improved teamwork for a smooth frontline workflow

Real-time, actionable data insights through common ERPs

Preservation of vital knowledge to mitigate worker shortages Explore the full capabilities of this robust platform by visiting Docket.

About Docket

Docket , formerly known as

Bezlio, is a comprehensive frontline operations platform designed specifically for mid-market manufacturers. Its goal is to connect people, data, and processes, mitigating obstacles and fostering a united, efficient, and engaged manufacturing workforce.

SOURCE Docket