Horror Writers Association Announces Sixth Annual Summer Scares Reading List Promoting Horror Titles For All Ages

HWA's Sixth annual Summer Scares reading list includes titles selected by a panel of authors and library workers promoting Horror reading options for all ages.

- Clay McLeod Chapman, Author and 2024 spokespersonCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Library Lover's Day, the Horror Writers Association (HWA), in partnership with United for Libraries, Book Riot, Booklist, and NoveList®, a division of EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), is delighted to announce the sixth annual Summer Scares reading list, which includes titles selected by a panel of authors and library workers and is designed to promote Horror as a great reading option for all ages, during any time of the year.This year, Summer Scares welcomes author Clay McLeod Chapman as the 2024 spokesperson.“Our bookshelves are getting haunted this summer!” exclaims Chapman.“Every last one of the books selected for this year's Summer Scares is a beautiful little nightmare just waiting for the right reader to come along and crack it open. The outright honor of amassing this awesome roster of authors cannot be overstated. I love each and every last one of these books and I can't wait to shout about how terrifying they are all summer long.”Each year, three titles are selected in each of three categories: Adult, Young Adult, and Middle Grade. For 2024 those selected titles are:Adult Selections:Jackal by Erin E. Adams (Bantam, 2022)Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison (Berkley, 2022)This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno (MCD x FSG Originals, 2021)Young Adult Selections:All These Bodies by Kendare Blake (Quill Tree Books, 2021)Dead Flip by Sara Farizan (Algonquin Young Readers, 2022)#MurderTrending by Gretchen McNeil (Freeform, 2018)Middle Grade Selections:Ophie's Ghosts by Justina Ireland (Balzer + Bray, 2021)The Nest by Kenneth Oppel (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2015)My Aunt Is A Monster by Reimena Yee (Random House Graphic, 2022)The goal of Summer Scares is to introduce Horror titles to school and public library workers in order to help them start conversations with readers that will extend beyond the books from each list and promote reading for years to come. In addition to the annual list of recommended titles, the Summer Scares Programming Guide, created each year by the Springfield-Greene County (MO) Library–and free for libraries anywhere to access, is back with the tools libraries need to connect with their patrons.“The 2024 guide is packed with ideas that library workers can use to engage their communities with these great titles, whether they're putting up book displays, hosting author events, or planning an entire Summer Scares program series,” states Konrad Stump, co-creator of the programming guide. The guide will be available beginning March 1, 2024 on the Summer Scares Resource page atAlong with the guide, the Summer Scares committee will work with both the recommended list authors and Horror authors from all over the country to provide free programming to libraries.Once again, Summer Scares will be included as part of iRead, a summer reading program that is used by libraries in the United States and across the globe by the Department of Defense for libraries on military bases.“While there is nothing scary about Summer Reading, there is no better time than summer to scare up some great books. iREAD is thrilled (and chilled!) to partner once again with Summer Scares to introduce Horror titles to school and public library workers in order to help them start conversations with readers that perfectly align with our mission to bridge the summer gap while inspiring literacy and life-long learning,” shares iREAD Content and Development Manager Becca Boland.Booklist is helping to kick off Summer Scares 2024 in March with a series of three, free webinars with this year's featured authors in conversation with the committee members:●Monday, March 11, 2024, at 4pm Eastern, featuring our Middle Grade authors and moderated by Sarah Hunter●Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 2pm Eastern, featuring our Young Adult authors and moderated by Yaika Sabat●Monday March 25, 2024, at 2pm Eastern, featuring our Adult authors and moderated by Clay McLeod ChapmanEach webinar lasts one hour. Anyone may register to participate for free at . Recordings will be available for on-demand viewing after the live events at -archive .All are welcome to join the Summer Scares committee and featured authors at the HWA's Librarians' Day, taking place in person on May 31, 2024, in San Diego as part of StokerConR. Details at: .ABOUT THE HWAThe HWA is a non-profit organization of writers and publishing professionals and the oldest organization dedicated to the Horror/Dark Fiction genre. One of the HWA's missions is to foster an appreciation of reading through extensive programming and partnerships with libraries, schools, and literacy-based organizations.ABOUT SUMMER SCARESThe 2024 Summer Scares program committee consists of author Clay McLeod Chapman, HWA Library Committee Co-Chairs Becky Spratford and Konrad Stump, as well as Academic Librarian Carolyn Ciesla, Book Riot Editor and YA specialist Kelly Jensen, Booklist Editor and Middle Grade specialist Julia Smith, and Manager of Reader Services at NoveList Yaika Sabat.For more information about the Summer Scares reading program, including committee member bios and how to obtain promotional materials and schedule events with the authors/committee members, please visit The Summer Scares Resource Page ( )

