Goa: Ganja Valued At Rs 2.5 Lakh Seized, Two Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 14 (IANS) Goa Police have seized ganja valued at Rs 2.5 lakhs and have arrested two persons in North Goa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the action was taken during the narcotic raid by Pernem Police.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Shubham Sharma (27) , resident of Pernem, Goa and Gopinath Harmalkar (25) also from Pernem, Goa for having found in possession of Narcotic Drug i.e. Ganja weighing 2.5 KG worth Rs 2,50,000, which they were carrying on Yamaha Aerox Scooter to deliver to their prospective customers," Dalvi said.

He said that they have attached the Yamaha Aerox and two mobile phones from the accused persons.

He said that a case has also been registered.

--IANS

sbk/dan