Inventhelp Inventor Develops Secure Package Holding System For Residential Homes (BEC-335)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing and stealing packages from outside a residence," said an inventor, from Southfield,

Mich., "so I invented the SECURE STORE 1. My design increases security and it also helps protect packages against inclement weather."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure package handling system for a residential home that utilizes a key code and key access feature. In doing so, it allows packages to be delivered or sent in a safe and secure manner. As a result, it helps prevent theft. It also provides added protection against the rain and other adverse weather by sending alerts while monitoring a real time video feed. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BEC-335, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp