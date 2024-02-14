Robert Half Named One Of America's Best Large Employers 2024 By Forbes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE:

RHI ), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has again been named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers .



The annual ranking is based on an independent survey of approximately 170,000 participants from a wide range of companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to family and friends, as well as other factors such as working conditions, potential for development, organizational culture and company image.

Robert Half has made significant investments in initiatives designed to create a world-class experience for all employees. Focused on well-being, career, connections and impact, the company has recently enhanced their onboarding processes, matching gifts programs and online learning programs, resulting in elevated employee engagement.

Robert Half was one of a select few companies and the only in its industry recently named a Fortune® Most Admired CompanyTM for the 27th consecutive year. It

has also been recognized by Forbes as a World's Best Employer, Best Employer for Women and Best Employer for Diversity.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States.

Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf .

