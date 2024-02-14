Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.715 Per Common Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the $0.605 paid in the same quarter in 2023, payable on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2024. This increase follows 45 consecutive years of dividend increases.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]
[email protected]
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
