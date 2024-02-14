               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.715 Per Common Share


2/14/2024 1:00:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the $0.605 paid in the same quarter in 2023, payable on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2024. This increase follows 45 consecutive years of dividend increases.

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

MENAFN14022024003732001241ID1107852526

