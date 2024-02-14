Rubcorp Partners With Concora For Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonathan Wilson, MBA - Principal at Rubcorp Distribution LLCALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concora , a leading innovator of digital solutions for building product manufacturers, has announced a strategic partnership with Rubcorp , recognized for their leadership in rubber surfacing solutions across North America. This new alliance is set to enhance the digital experience for professionals in the construction and design industry, focusing on streamlining the specification and selection process for Rubcorp's high-quality surfacing products.At the heart of this strategic alliance is a shared vision for innovation and improved customer service. By leveraging Concora's digital solutions, Rubcorp is set to enhance its online presence, making it simpler for industry professionals to access, evaluate, and specify Rubcorp products. The Concora Spec platform will serve as a pivotal tool in this transformation, powering the new Rubcorp Technical Resource Center , offering features that cater directly to the needs of design professionals and contractors, including intuitive product searches and simplified access to product documentation. Along with Concora Spec, the Submittal extension is designed to expedite a submittal packet in minutes, saving time for Rubcorp's customer base.Reflecting on the journey towards this collaboration, Jonathan Wilson, MBA - Principal at Rubcorp Distribution LLC, shared his experience with Concora:“I was first introduced to Concora more than 3 years ago, and while interested, I drug my feet a bit on progressing. The professional persistence of Bill Long eventually reengaged me with the very unique and beneficial components of their offering. Upon fully engaging the product and its benefits, I experienced a very concerned and proficient development process led by Jeff Hilger. His team was very patient with my very challenging availability and went out of their way to ensure that my expectations were far exceeded! I would definitely recommend Concora and their team to any business looking to add to their customer experience. This product will certainly increase the operational efficiency of your sales and technical support teams.”This collaboration is more than just a merger of two companies' offerings; it's a forward-thinking approach to digital engagement in the building materials industry. By streamlining the specification process and making product information more accessible, Rubcorp and Concora are setting new standards for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the rubber surfacing domain.Echoing this sentiment, Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora, elaborates on the synergy between the two entities: "Rubcorp's mission to enhance jobsite productivity and expand opportunities aligns seamlessly with our goals at Concora. Our digital solutions are crafted to complement this vision, by significantly improving digital productivity and efficiency. Through our partnership, Rubcorp is ensuring that their customers have the best digital tools at their disposal to succeed in an increasingly competitive market."As the push towards digital transformation continues, the partnership between Rubcorp and Concora emerges as a beacon of progress, embodying their forward-looking vision. This collaboration is not just about leveraging technology; it's about setting a new standard for how digital tools can enhance and simplify the specification process. With a keen focus on the future, Rubcorp and Concora are committed to fostering a more integrated, efficient, and accessible digital environment for the construction and design community.About Concora:Concora assists building product manufacturers in getting their materials specified for commercial construction projects. With Concora Spec, manufacturers can offer a simplified, efficient buying journey for commercial design professionals.Learn more at .About Rubcorp:Rubcorp Distribution LLC trains, distributes, and provides technical support for the installation of rubber surfacing throughout North America and beyond. Emphasizing the support of our trained installation partners; Rubcorp is focused on driving your success. Let's build your brand.Rubcorp is the exclusive training and distribution company for“Nike Grind” surfacing throughout the U.S.A.Learn more at

