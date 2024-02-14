Cryptoknowlege App Launches, Enabling Users To Trade Cryptocurrencies Like Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Platform searches for signals, back-tests, and open trades

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CryptoKnowledge today announced the release of its new professional crypto app. The app enables anyone to trade like a professional crypto broker. The app constantly scans more than two hundred crypto tokens for trading signals. It also helps traders rely on solid, data-based trades to eliminate frivolous trades based on a volatile market.“Currently, we support almost twenty different signals, ranging from basic signals, such as MACD Crossover or Overbought RSI, to sophisticated strategies that combine up to 10 technical indicators,” said Benjamin, the CEO of CryptoKnowledge.“Our company developed clear back-testing features so users have access to the crypto market and profit from the efficiency of signals and strategies for given tokens. Based on this knowledge, it will be easy for traders to make rational decisions for their portfolios.”CryptoKnowledge provides a timeline feature, which is like Facebook. Traders can scroll through relevant trading signals, which provide relevant information and then they“pull the trigger.”Benjamin explained,“Here is what you might see scrolling through the app: Bullish MACD Crossover for Bitcoin Profit Potential 3%; Backtest Success Rate: 67%.”Traders usually look for relevant trading signals, but they need to leave informational apps and find a trading app. According to Benjamin,“This is where we come in.”With the integration of the two exchanges, MEXC and Bybit, the user has two advantages:-Directly open a trade from the app whenever the user detects an actional signal.-Set up a bot for this signal or token. When the signal flashes for the token, an order will be automatically placed.The CryptoKnowledge features are a convenient and efficient way to trade cryptos. They eliminate three time-consuming tasks:-Searching for signal-Back-testing-Opening the trades whenever a signal occursNothing is guaranteed but the probability of success increases.For more information visitEND###

