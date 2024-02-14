Two Inter-State Arms Traffickers Nabbed With 18 Pistols In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal arms trafficking syndicate involved in supplying weapons to gangsters in the national capital and its peripheral areas following the arrest of two persons.

The arrested individuals were identified as Harender Singh (20) and Sandeep Singh Parmar (20) -- both residents of Rajasthan. The officials said that they have also recovered 18 illicit single-shot pistols of .315 bore which were procured from Etah in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that in view of the use of illegal firearms in various crimes in Delhi and adjoining states, the police team was working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of such anti-social elements.

On February 11, specific input was received that two persons would be reaching near Geeta Colony flyover here to deliver the illicit firearms.

"Consequently, a raiding team was formed and laid a trap near Geeta Colony flyover and two members of the arms supplier syndicate were apprehended and 18 illicit country-made pistols of single shot of .315 bore were recovered from their possession," said the DCP.

Unearthing the entire syndicate's modus operandi, the police officer said that one Bhagwan Dass, also a Rajasthan resident, is involved in the trafficking of illicit arms for over 8 to 10 years and presently lodged in jail at Rajasthan.

"He was previously involved in more than 42 criminal cases of illegal arms trafficking, dacoity, theft and other offences. Bhagwan Dass was previously arrested by Special Cell in 2022 along with 16 pistols while he came to deliver them to the gangsters of Delhi-NCR," said the DCP.

After being lodged in jail, Bhagwan Dass continued his arms trafficking activities through his conduit namely Harender Singh. "Dass is in contact with illegal arms manufacturers in Etah, Uttar Pradesh. Harender Singh had assigned contact Sandeep to collect the consignment of illicit arms from Uttar Pradesh and paid money to him. After procuring the illegal weapons, Harender Singh used to deliver them to the gangsters on the direction of Dass," said the DCP.

