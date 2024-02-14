Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Firearm Training Documentation System (BDH-275)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a complete firearm training documentation system that could show the individual in training the effect of any left, right, up or down firearm movement that was occurring as the firearm trigger was squeezed," said an inventor, from Glen

Burnie, Md., "so I invented the GUN SITE. My design would also provide a complete target shooting analysis to help improve shooting."

The patent-pending invention provides a miniature camera and companion firearm position tracking system for firearms. In doing so, it would fully document each target strike along with the corresponding firearm position. As a result, it could provide immediate feedback to help the shooter improve their technique. It also offers a convenient way to transfer target image data. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms, police, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp.

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BDH-275, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

