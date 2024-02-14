Business Expansion: U-Haul Acquires Advantage Storage In Hobbs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBBS, N.M., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has purchased the Advantage Storage facility at 1012 E. Navajo Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Hobbs residents.
Now U-Haul Storage of East Hobbs, the property was acquired on Jan. 4. It is less than a mile from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hobbs at 101 W. Navajo Drive.
Continue Reading
U-Haul has purchased the Advantage Storage facility at 1012 E. Navajo Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Hobbs residents.
Thanks to the 6.62-acre acquisition, U-Haul customers now have access to 468 additional self-storage units. U-Haul is also offering truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more at the East Hobbs store. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.
Plans also call for a U-Box® storage warehouse on the property. The added building will be used to store hundreds of portable moving containers .
Make reservations on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.
"We're excited to expand our self-storage footprint in Hobbs," said Bianca Sotelo-Herrera, U-Haul Company of Southern New Mexico president. "Convenience is key. We want to offer more trusted and affordable self-storage options to our Lea County customers. Taking over an existing self-storage facility is a fast and ecofriendly way to do this."
U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes®
that are shared hundreds of times before
being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year .
About U-HAUL
Founded in 1945, U-Haul is
the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the
App Store
or
Google Play .
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul
SOURCE U-Haul International, Inc.
MENAFN14022024003732001241ID1107852496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.