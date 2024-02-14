Household Insecticides Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Household Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Household Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Household Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the household insecticides market size is predicted to reach $23.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the household insecticides market is due to the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest household insecticides market share. Major players in the household insecticides market include Godrej Industries Limited, Liphatech Inc., Dabur India Limited., Jyothy Laboratories Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Household Insecticides Market Segments

By Product: Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito Coils, Baits, Other Products

By Type: Mosquito And Fly Control, Rodent Control, Termite Control, Bedbugs And Beetle Control, Other Types

By Composition: Natural, Synthetic

By Packaging: Small (50-200 ML), Medium (200-500 ML), Large (500 ML And Above)

By Distribution Channel: Online, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Neighborhood Stores, Other Distribution Channel

By Geography: The global household insecticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household insecticides are chemicals and other substances that are used to kill or harm pests in homes or households. These are used to manage pests like cockroaches, houseflies, mosquitoes, and other creatures, and are frequently used indoors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Household Insecticides Market Characteristics

3. Household Insecticides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Household Insecticides Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Household Insecticides Market Size And Growth

......

27. Household Insecticides Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Household Insecticides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

