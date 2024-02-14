Food Lion Partners With QB-1 To Support New Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) QB1 Enterprises, a nonprofit dedicated to providing deeply affordable housing, proudly announces a transformative partnership with Food Lion Feeds.

- Dwayne Richardson, Vice President at QB1 EnterprisesMARS HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2014, Food Lion Feeds, the hunger relief platform led by omnichannel retailer Food Lion, focuses on addressing food insecurity in its 10-state operating footprint. This collaboration is a significant leap forward in QB1 's mission to create supportive environments for individuals and families in need.Food Lion Feeds has committed to providing essential food resources to support QB1's mission of providing affordable housing to individuals and families in marginalized communities in Western North Carolina.“At Food Lion, we are committed to nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and setting them up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“One recipient of a QB1 home will not only receive keys to a secure affordable residence, but will also be welcomed with a fully stocked pantry, thanks to Food Lion Feeds' generous commitment.”Through this collaboration, QB1 and Food Lion Feeds are making a positive impact on the lives of neighbors and their families.“The alliance with Food Lion Feeds is a remarkable milestone for QB1. Their commitment to stocking the pantries of our new homeowners underscores the kind of community support that goes beyond the conventional realms of housing initiatives. Together, we are not just building houses; we are creating a foundation for flourishing communities,” stated Dwayne Richardson, Vice President at QB1 Enterprises.QB1's current affordable housing project in Madison County is responding to the growing housing needs of the community. The influx of residents seeking more affordable and rural living options has increased the demand for affordable housing. QB1 is actively working on providing 40 deeply affordable homes, catering to the housing challenges faced by individuals and families in the region.The project seeks support to remove systemic homeownership barriers for marginalized communities. Taking leadership guidance from the Bowen Housing Needs Assessment, QB1 has targeted communities in need that are likely to succeed if they have support in purchasing a home.About Food LionFood Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its 'Count on me' culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.About QB1 EnterprisesQB1 Enterprises is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide affordable housing to marginalized communities in WNC - especially Workforce Housing, Seniors, and Veterans. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, QB1 Enterprises strives to address pressing societal needs while contributing to the economic and social growth in North Carolina.For more information about QB1 Enterprises and our housing initiative, please visit .For media inquiries, please contact:

