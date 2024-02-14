New Fashionable Body Accessory Keeps Cell Phones Nearby While Enhancing Style

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robin P. of Tullahoma, TN is the creator of the Cross Body Phone Pocket, a comfortable and light accessory for cell phones and other small personal items. Men and women can wear the accessory over their shoulder, via an adjustable strap, featuring a small pouch that can hold a cell phone in a hands-free manner. The garment allows users to wear clothing without pockets and still be able to transport their cell phone.Many clothing items do not have pockets, like yoga pants, skinny jeans, tights, or most t-shirts. This product provides a convenient way to carry a phone around the house or anywhere, regardless of what you are wearing. This phone pocket also eliminates the need to change your favorite protective phone case or abandon your pop-up grip holder. There are some phone cases that come with a strap, but to use them, you must change your phone case and abandon your pop-up holder. With the Crossbody Phone Pocket, you may continue to use your phone without changing phone cases or losing the use of your pop-up grip unit.The market for clothing garments designed to store personal items is growing on a year over year basis, driven by consumer demand for convenience, functionality, and innovative design. These types of clothing incorporate discrete pockets or compartments to securely hold personal belongings, ranging from smart phones and wallets to keys and small items. Clothing brands often focus on creating storage solutions that seamlessly integrate with fashion trends. The goal is to offer fashionable garments and accessories like the Crossbody Phone Pocket that do not compromise on style. Being able to store cell phones and other personal items inside fashionable accessories can drive consumer demand for new and innovative garments and accessories.Robin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Crossbody Phone Pocket product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Crossbody Phone Pocket can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

