THE 53RD ANNUAL LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE, THE NY STATE ASSOCIATION OF BLACK, PUERTO-RICAN, HISPANIC & ASIAN LEGISLATORS

The Annual Conference Known As 'Caucus Weekend' Will Attract Thousands of Attendees, Millions in Economic Impact for Albany

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Annual Conference Known As 'Caucus Weekend' Will Attract Thousands of Attendees, Millions in Economic Impact for AlbanyWe look forward to welcoming you to the New York State Association of Black, Puerto-Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislators (NYSABPRHAL) 53rd Annual Legislative Conference (#CW2024) in Albany, New York, February 16-18, 2024! Based on this year's theme,“The AI Renaissance - Navigating Our Future,” #CW2024 will draw upon the more than 90-panel discussions and other events with activists, academics, and political leaders to spark a call to action that results in progress toward positive change. This year's Conference showcases a diverse lineup of international and local thought leaders, entertainers, and changemakers and is an unforgettable experience for all attendees.OVERALL EVENT HIGHLIGHTSThe 53rd Annual Legislative Conference convenes policymakers, thought leaders, advocates, and change-makers committed to addressing the most pressing issues facing our democracy and cultural heritage. Under the leadership of the Association and the guidance of Association Chairwoman Assemblymember Latrice M. Walker, Esq. and Executive Director Charlene Gayle, this conference aims to foster critical discussions and collaborations that will shape the trajectory of our state's future.REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW.Please read the full agenda for conference sessions and the wide breadth of programming #CW2024 offers. Among many, these include:●On the Road to Reparations in New York with Sen. James Sanders●Artificial Intelligence and Building a Diverse Ecosystem, with Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages & Sen. Kristen Gonzalez●Is the MWBE Program in Danger Given the US Supreme Court Attack on Affirmative Action, with Sens. James Sanders, Cordelle & Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn●Communities Not Cages: The Business of Criminal Justice Reform with Assemblymember Latrice Walker, Esq.●Unmasking Bias in Medicine with Sen. Gustavo Rivera●Growing and Diversifying the Digital Gaming Industry in New York with Sen. Jeremy Cooney●Moving Beyond the Criminalization of Mental Health and Substance Use: Treatment Not Jail and Need for Community-Based Treatment Responses with Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest●Human Trafficking of Women and Girls of Color in our Communities with Sen. Lea Webb and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman & Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn●Protecting New York's Immigrant Communities & the Migrant Crisis with Assemblymember Karines Reyes●Protecting Social Equity in Adult-Use Cannabis & Communities of Color: Lawsuit Attacks against CAURD Licensees and the MRTA Legislation with Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes●Equity in Every Birth: A Call to Action to Advance Black Maternal Health with Sens. Samra Brouk, Lea Webb & Assemblymembers Rodneyse Bichotte Hermely, Michaelle Solages●The Music Industry: AI and Hip Hop on Trial with Assemblymember Catalina Cruz●Diversifying the Business of Golf in New York State with Assemblymembers Chantal Jackson & Amanda SeptimoMEDIA ACCESS & REGISTRATIONAll members of the media must be credentialed for this event. Accredited media representatives will have access to designated areas for optimal coverage. To secure your media credentials by the RSVP deadline of Friday, February 16, please click here. Limited spaces available. Pre-scheduled & live interviews with Conference organizers, Association members, and featured speakers can be arranged upon request. Please complete this INTERVIEW REQUEST FORM to book a timeslot.All members of the press interested in learning more, please check out the #CW2024Media Registration FAQs page.SIGNATURE EVENTS HIGHLIGHTSAlongside the diverse array of over 90 policy forums and discussions, theAssociation's #CW2024 Signature Events are open to media registration. The signature events attract major names, and this year is no exception:SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 16:8:00 a.m. ET: Interfaith Clergy Breakfast10:00 a.m. ET: Tomorrow's Leaders Conference & Youth Summit 12:00 p.m. ET: Labor Luncheon12:00 p.m. ET: Women's Empowerment Brunch 5:00 p.m. ET: MWBE Networking ReceptionSUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17:7:00 p.m. ET: Association's Scholarship Gala DinnerFeatured Speakers: U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC) will deliver keynote remarks. The culminating ceremonial event recognizes our 2024 Association scholarship winners and key individuals who have significantly contributed to society while uplifting and empowering communities of color.**All Signature Events are credentialed for media access. Please reach out to the media team at ... with any questions. **#CW2024 STAR-STUDDED MUSIC LINEUP IS HERE!Caucus Weekend not only educates and networks – we entertain! And, this year, the Association is excited to host some of music's biggest stars during our Conference. The lineup for #CW2024 is incredible, with headliners legendary R&B vocalist, producer, actor, and composer“Tank” and one of modern hip-hop's most influential figures, Grammy-nominated superstar“Rick Ross,” slated to perform, with more artists to be announced.**All music performances are credentialed for media access. Please contact the media team at ... with any questions. **WEBSITE & SOCIAL MEDIA:Visit the Caucus Weekend website for more information and the full lineup. Stay up to date with # CW2024's latest information on social media:●Facebook:●Instagram:●X (formerly Twitter):###ABOUT THE ASSOCIATIONThe NYS Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislators, Inc. is the premier nonprofit and nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization in New York, dedicated to providing leadership, stewardship, and opportunities for hundreds of students and young professionals. It convenes members of the New York State Assembly and Senate, along with other public officials, corporate executives, nonprofit advocates, labor unions, and thought leaders, to discuss issues facing our state. For more information about the Association, please check out our website at

