Mark Porterfield Promoted To Technical Director At Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Role Reflects Firm's Commitment to Excellence in Design and Client Service

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lothrop Associates Architects, an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm, has announced the promotion of Mark Porterfield to the position of Technical Director. Porterfield has been with the firm for 30 years, with the previous title of Senior Project Manager.In this new capacity, Porterfield will be responsible for firm-wide technical quality review and quality management, developing and maintaining firm wide technical standards, providing leadership and mentorship to staff, and contributing to firm operations as an advisor on technical design, architectural technology, code compliance, talent development and process improvement.“Mark has been a valued and integral part of the team over the years,” said John Cutsumpas, Principal.“This new role is yet another way the firm is dedicated to growing its business and best serving its clients across sectors. Mark's extensive architectural experience, industry expertise, and dedication to the firm is the ideal combination to fill this role."Prior to his new position, Porterfield collaborated with team members across many diverse projects, ensuring proper project and time management. In his new role, he will continue to be involved in projects, but with an emphasized focus on ensuring quality control, process, and company standards.Lothrop Associates Architects D.P.C, headquartered in White Plains, New York, is an award-winning architecture, interior design, and planning firm. For more than 50 years, the company has leveraged progressive, accessible design solutions backed by comprehensive technical resources and an unmatched level of experience to serve its clients and their communities. The firm currently serves nine sectors, including healthcare, commercial + critical facilities, government, hospitality, housing + residential, library + education, preservation + repair, aquatics, and religious.White Plains, NY | Hartford, CT | Red Bank, NJ | Rochester, NY###Media Contact: Jackie Graziano, ...

Jackie Graziano

Lothrop Associates

+1 914-234-8426

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn