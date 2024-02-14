The 2024 Tri-Valley Energy Summit: Building The Green Economy From The Epicenter Of Solutions Press Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotlights The Regional Green Economy

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) will host its annual Innovation Forum, bringing focus to the region's emerging green economy. The Tri-Valley 2024 Energy Summit,“Building the Green Economy from the Epicenter of Solutions” will convene regional decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators from the energy, business, government, and education sectors to accelerate discussions about the regional green economy. Highlighting solutions emerging from the Tri-Valley, the forum aims to position the region as a model for environmental stewardship while creating new employment opportunities. The program includes a sit-down luncheon, a keynote address, two panel discussions, and an expo featuring businesses and organizations from the region's energy sector.In 2020, ITV launched its Tri-Valley Vision 2040 Plan, developed with insights from over 1,000 stakeholders and delivered 24 bold ideas to position the Tri-Valley as a global innovation hub, fostering growth with a strong emphasis on equity and inclusion. A pivotal aspect of this vision is the commitment to building a green economy, transforming the region into a model of environmental stewardship while generating new employment opportunities. Recent activity, including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's fusion ignition achievement, an increase in private investment in the green hydrogen sector, and regional corporations leading the transition to renewables propel the Tri-Valley into a prime position for sustainable growth.Headlining the event is Dr. Kim Budil, Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). After LLNL's historic December 2022 fusion breakthrough, the“Big Ideas Lab” has the world's attention as this major scientific breakthrough catalyzes a new era in the future of clean power.Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group's 2024 Energy Summit: Building the Green Economy from the Epicenter of Solutions will be held on March 19th, 2024 from 11:00-1:30PM on the gorgeous grounds of Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery, 410 Vineyard Avenue in Pleasanton. Lunch will be served. Tickets are available through event/itv-innovation-forum-2024-energy-summit####About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV):ITV is a collaborative group of industry leaders dedicated to the Tri-Valley: The Heart of California Innovation. By bringing together companies, non-profits, and regional thought leaders committed to innovation, ITV is enhancing the business climate, spurring job growth, and expanding the vibrant Tri-Valley community.About ITV's Annual Innovation Forum:For the past 12 years, ITV has convened regional forums on issues shaping the innovation ecosystem. Previous forums have covered topics such as economic strategies and advancements in healthcare. Notable speakers, including Lenny Mendonca, former chief economic and business advisor to CA Governor Gavin Newsom, have led discussions on key issues impacting the Tri-Valley.

