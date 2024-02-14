ED Arrests 3 In J&K In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested three persons in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, and Sabzaar Ahmad Sheikh.

They were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"The accused were involved in terror financing and were hand in glove with Pakistani handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from Jammu and Kashmir. The accused have been remanded to ED custody by a special court," a source said.

