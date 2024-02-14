3 Of A Family Die In Road Accident In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) Three members of the same family died in a road accident on the Baharampur-Sainthian state highway in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday, an official said.

The accident happened when the scooter on which the three were traveling had a head-on collision with a dumper coming from the opposite direction. Even as the locals rushed them to the nearby Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital, all three succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Hasanur Rahman (32), his wife Sneharunnisa Islam (24) and their son Rahat Rahman (4). All were residents of Barwan.

Following the mishap, the local residents staged an agitation and blocked the state highway.

They claimed that despite several appeals, the district police never took any initiative to put in place proper traffic management in that area which was accident-prone.

The driver of the dumper fled after the accident.

The police have seized the dumper and are currently trying to track the driver.

