Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Scratching Accessory For Lottery Tickets (AUP-1030)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handy accessory for scratching the latex coverings on lottery tickets," said an inventor, from Modesto, Calif., "so I invented the SCRATCHER, SCRATCHER. My design would be fun and easy to use, and it could be easily carried on a key ring, in a pocket or within a bag."

The invention provides a new device that would be used to scratch off the latex coverings on instant lottery and other game tickets. In doing so, it enables the user to easily determine if the ticket is a winner. As a result, it eliminates the need to use a coin, fingernail, etc. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who play instant lottery and other game tickets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

