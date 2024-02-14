Greenlight Networks Breaks Ground In Hudson Valley, Connecting Homes To High-Speed Fiber Internet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Greenlight's Total Managed Wi-Fi and 5 Gig Internet Services bring greater connectivity

and reliability to Hudson Valley residents

WALLKILL, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks, the leading fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, is pleased to announce the hamlets of Mechanicstown and Circleville , within the Town of Wallkill,

have been chosen for its much-anticipated fiber network expansion. As Greenlight continues to grow its footprint across the Hudson Valley region, construction teams are breaking ground within the neighborhood of Victory located in Mechanicstown; Circle, Disco and Mabel neighborhoods in Circleville are slated for development later this spring.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the local residents, Supervisor Serrano, the Orange County Partnership and other community leaders for their support as this becomes the first expansion area for Greenlight Networks in the Hudson Valley. We see the enthusiasm growing especially as many residents have already gone onto our website to express interest in our internet services," says Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks . "Soon local residents will have a choice for faster, more reliable and affordable internet that's backed by our customer service, which has among the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry."

Greenlight is proudly partnering with both the Mechanicstown Fire District and Circleville Fire District to host its network equipment in exchange for complimentary high-speed fiber broadband service at the fire departments. Leveraging these fire districts as network hubs provides centralized access to these communities.

Greenlight will be hosting a community event, open to the public, at the Mechanicstown Fire District February 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Greenlight representatives will be on hand to discuss the advantages of fiber and answer customer questions about making the switch. Attendees at the event can enjoy samples from Middletown's Joey's Pizza and will be eligible to win Greenlight branded swag while supplies last. In addition, Greenlight will be offering free installation for those who sign up for service during the event.

"We're excited to see the progress of Greenlight's infrastructure expansion into Wallkill and look forward to a long-lasting partnership," said George Serrano, Wallkill Town Superviso r .

"It's a true testament to the continued forward momentum of our community. Having high-speed, affordable internet will only further fuel our growth and make our region more attractive to homeowners and families alike."

Local residents in Mechanicstown and Circleville can now visit

Greenlight's Neighborhood Page

to learn more about the company's construction progress and sign up for service notifications. Once construction is completed in their neighborhood, customers who pre-ordered services will be promptly notified to schedule in-home installation by a Greenlight Networks' fiber technician.

Residents with access to Greenlight's fiber, will also have the option to upgrade to Greenlight's, Total Managed Wi-Fi , a fully managed service that allows customer to wirelessly connect devices throughout their home using a professionally designed, implemented and supported wireless network service,

for as little as $5/month.

"We'd like to extend a warm welcome to Greenlight Networks. The Greenlight team shares our excitement for the region's dynamic growth and economic potential," said

Maureen Halahan, President and CEO of the Orange County Partnership .

"We look forward to seeing how the expansion of Greenlight's 100% fiber network will bring enhanced connectivity, greater marketplace competition, more opportunities and ultimately, a brighter future for Orange County."

About

Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra-high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers Internet speeds up to 5 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed Internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber Internet network is currently available to more than 170,000 homes in 27 municipalities throughout Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, the Hudson Valley and Rochester. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks or find it on Facebook/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.

