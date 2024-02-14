Industrial Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's “Industrial Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial pumps market size is predicted to reach $87.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

The growth in the industrial pumps market is due to an increase in construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial pumps market share. Major players in the industrial pumps market include Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Atlas Copco, Xylem Inc., Regal Beloit Corporation, Worthington Industries, Alfa Laval AB.

Industrial Pumps Market Segments

.By Product: Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Other Products

.By Position: Submersible, Non-Submersible

.By Driving Force: Engine Driven, Electrical Driven

.By Application: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation, Water And Wastewater, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global industrial pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial pumps refer to an equipment that is designed to move fluids by transforming mechanical energy absorbed from thermal, electric, or other motors into hydraulic energy. They are used in heavy-duty or harsh applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Pumps Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Pumps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Pumps Market Size And Growth

......

27. Industrial Pumps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Pumps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

