EB5AN Hosts Webinar - How To Avoid Losing Money In An EB-5 Project: 4 Simple Items To Consider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, has announced it will be hosting a webinar on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The webinar will cover how to avoid losing money when investing in an EB-5 project by considering four simple variables.



The webinar will be hosted by Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld, managing partners of EB5AN, and Ahmed Khan, an attorney and VP of EB5AN.



“During our upcoming webinar, we plan to break down how to simply and quickly identify projects that are unlikely to return your money,” said Silverman.“With four simple variables to consider and four diligence items to check, EB-5 investors can easily find out whether a project is financially sound. Even if an investor has little experience, the items we will talk about during this webinar will be easy to follow and take little time to do.”



The webinar will also cover what a safe project looks like and how to put the principles discussed during the webinar into practice.



For more information about how to avoid losing money when investing in an EB-5 project



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

