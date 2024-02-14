Sec 144 Imposed In Parts Of Hyderabad After Clash Between Communities

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Cyberabad Police Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders under the limits of Mokila police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad following clashes between two communities on Tuesday night.

Commissioner Avinash Mohanty imposed the orders under section 144 Cr.P.C, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons. Outsiders will not be allowed to enter the area.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till February 21. The Commissioner said that the orders were issued to prevent danger to human life and safety, to prevent disturbance of public tranquility and to prevent occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.

This came a day after clashes in Janwada village under Shankarapalli mandal. There was rioting, injury to persons and damage to property. Several cases were registered in this regard in Mokila police station, said a police station.

Meanwhile, BSP's Telangana unit president R. S. Praveen Kumar was stopped and arrested by the police on Wednesday when he visited the village to meet Dalits who were injured in the attack allegedly by RSS workers.

Dalits came under attack when they raised objections to road widening near a church. Praveen Kumar, a former IPS officer, alleged that those involved in the attacks on Dalits were not arrested.

At least 14 persons were injured in the clash between two groups. The Methodist church was ransacked by attackers.

