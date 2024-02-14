               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Securitas AB Upgraded To 'BBB' By S&P Global Ratings


2/14/2024 12:16:26 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB was today upgraded to `BBB' with stable outlook.

Based on lower leverage and strong cash flow generation, S&P's Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term credit rating on Securitas to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is stable.

Further information:
Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443,
[email protected]

