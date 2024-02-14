TYSON 2.0 EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH ENTRANCE INTO THAILAND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mike Tyson's leading CPG brand partners with Frost to introduce premium cannabis products to Southeast Asia

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYSON 2.0 , legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson's premium Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brand, today announced the continued international expansion into the Southeast Asian nation of Thailand. In a groundbreaking partnership, the TYSON 2.0 brand has entered into an exclusive cultivation, manufacturing and distribution partnership with Medican dba. Frost, a leading international cultivator and supplier of cannabis, to immediately deliver cannabis products to medical and adult-use consumers across the country. The launch marks the Company's inaugural entry into Asia, reinforcing the brand's international growth strategy and success.

"As someone who has long admired the rich history and martial arts culture that permeates through Thailand, I am ecstatic to bring TYSON 2.0 cannabis products to this great nation," said Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, TYSON 2.0. "My mission has always been to share the healing properties of cannabis with the world in the same way they have transformed my life. I fully stand behind the quality and wellness benefits that our products deliver, and I can't wait to share some of my favorite goods with the Thai community."

TYSON 2.0 products will be available across the country, including at Frost cannabis dispensary located in the Silom area of Bangkok and select retailers nationwide. Packaged in the brand's signature color palette of red and black, the initial product offerings include 2 grams of prepackaged flower, single pre-rolls and the brand's signature edible offering, Mike Bites. All TYSON 2.0 products will be cultivated in Thailand and undergo strict laboratory testing and rigorous quality control.

"Thailand has proven to be one of the most progressive international markets as it pertains to cannabis and is one of the world's premier travel destinations with nearly 45 million visitors every year," said Adam Wilks, CEO and President of Carma HoldCo. "Through our partners at Medican, we are eager to celebrate the blossoming cannabis culture taking shape in Thailand and establish roots in the country as the leading provider of compliant cannabis goods. We look forward to delivering a premium flower and medically formulated edible experience to patients and consumers alike."

Frost also expressed their commitment to providing a top-tier cannabis experience. "At Frost, we believe our customers deserve only the best-in-class experience when it comes to cannabis. From our exclusive partnership with the Rolling Loud Thailand festival to our exciting new partnership with Tyson 2.0, we are focused on positioning ourselves as good stewards of how a professional cannabis organization should be run while staying true to the roots of what makes cannabis culture an inviting and welcoming community," said Charles Hempfling, COO of Frost. "As cannabis continues to evolve and take shape within Thailand, we're excited about the journey ahead and fully invested in the success of both adult-use and medical cannabis in this country."

TYSON 2.0 products will be available in Bangkok at High Society, Slimjim, Bobby's Exotics, The Drugstore, Releaf, Izumo Green and Hotel California; in Chiang Mai at The Joint and Believe Cannabis Wellness; in Phuket at Growland, Highland Patong and Hotel California; and in Pattaya at Luxe Cannabis, The Green Chief and Be Patient Goods.

The launch in Thailand marks the third continent that the TYSON 2.0 brand has extended its reach. The brand has previously unveiled a branded coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands featuring TYSON 2.0 products, accessories, and other innovative goods, along with a premium lounge for consumers.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to offering premium products and unrivaled experiences.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company is focused on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Carma brands are built with authenticity, collaboration and innovation at their core. Carma HoldCo Inc.'s brand portfolio includes TYSON 2.0, Ric Flair Drip, Wooooo! Energy, Evol by Future and Immortal by Hulk Hogan.

About Medican dba. Frost

Medican dba. Frost is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company based in Bangkok, Thailand and the Official Cannabis Sponsor of Rolling Loud Thailand. Frost currently operates a fully licensed medical clinic serving both adult use and medical cannabis patrons in Bangkok and boasts a 300-light indoor cultivation facility with compliant international export. In addition to their own branded products, Frost is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Tyson 2.0, EVOL by Future, and Grandiflora in Thailand.

