Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Steering Wheel Accessory (ASP-312)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to strongly encourage the recommended 10 and 2-o'clock hand positioning for optimum control while traveling," said an inventor, from Converse, Texas, "so I invented the 10 AND 2. My design would monitor the driver's hand position and alert them to correct if needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to ensure that a driver maintains a two-handed grip on the steering wheel. In doing so, it helps prevent the driver from becoming tired, bored, or complacent and using a one-handed grip. As a result, it increases safety. It also could notify a parent if the proper hand position is not maintained. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for concerned parents of younger drivers, vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

