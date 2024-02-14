Xendoo Insights Is Now Available On Xero App Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Xendoo , a fintech company specializing in delivering innovative online bookkeeping and accounting solutions, announced Xendoo Insights

is now available in the Xero App Store. Xendoo offers a unique blend of technology and human expertise and has a mission deeply rooted in supporting the growth and success of small businesses.

Xendoo Insights

is a customer-first software to further enhance financial visibility for small business owners. The app empowers entrepreneurs to make well-informed, strategic decisions based on accurate, up-to-date financial data. The Trend Visibility Dashboard and concise financial summaries translate into a more efficient way to monitor financial health, leading to better resource allocation and growth strategies. Designed to provide visibility and actionable information, Xendoo Insights

provides a clear, comprehensive view of business performance, with quick financial summaries that allow business owners to check the balance of credit card and bank accounts quickly and efficiently, helping them make critical cash flow decisions.

The relationship between Xendoo and Xero stems from a shared commitment to the prosperity of small businesses. Both companies understand the challenges entrepreneurs face in managing their finances, and integrating Xendoo Insights with Xero addresses these challenges and propels businesses forward. Xendoo Insights

is an intuitive, comprehensive financial platform that removes the barrier to adequate financial visibility. It enables small businesses to focus more on their core operations and less on financial tracking and analysis complexities. To learn more about Xendoo Insights

and its integration with Xero, please visit Xendoo Insights on the Xero App Store .

About Xendoo

Based in the Greater Miami Region, Xendoo is a fast-growing Fintech company dedicated to providing SMBs with financial peace of mind so small business owners can focus on doing their best – growing their business. Launched in 2017, Xendoo's proprietary cloud-based bookkeeping, accounting, CFO, and tax technology provides 1000+

small businesses worldwide with real-time access to bookkeepers and expert CPAs that care while delivering predictable pricing and accurate, timely, and up-to-date financials.



SOURCE Xendoo, LLC