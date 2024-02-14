Architect Financial Technologies Completes $12M Investment Round To Expand Derivatives Brokerage And Trading Technology Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. ("Architect" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in derivatives brokerage services and trading technology, has closed a $12 million capital raise. With the completion of the new round, the Company has raised $17 million since its inception in January 2023. The round was co-led by BlockTower Capital and Tioga Capital, and attracted new investors including CMT Digital, ParaFi Capital, A Capital, and Twelve Below. These firms join a number of Architect's founding investors – including Coinbase Ventures, SV Angel, Third Kind, SALT Fund, and US Digital Trust – in their continued participation.

Architect initiated the capital raise in response to significant developments in US derivatives and tokenized asset markets.

The investment will support the imminent launch of Architect's US derivatives brokerage for retail and institutional investors, offered through its CFTC-regulated subsidiary Architect Financial Derivatives LLC, and will facilitate the Company's future expansion into US securities and security derivatives services. Additionally, the funding will enable the continued growth of Architect's Chicago headquarters and further support its strategic expansion into EU and APAC jurisdictions.

Brett Harrison, founder and CEO of Architect, commented on the news: "As derivatives trading volume and open interest continues to surge across asset classes, and large financial institutions accelerate the primary issuance of tokenized assets, there is critical market demand for high-throughput, low-latency, trading and distribution infrastructure operated by regulated intermediaries with advanced technological capabilities. With the completion of this funding round and the support of our new and existing investors, Architect and its subsidiaries are well-positioned to assist a broader range of clients in navigating these market developments. We look forward to rapidly scaling our technology-forward, cross-asset brokerage services and institutional trading platforms."

Architect provides institutions and professional investors with comprehensive trading and portfolio management software for traditional and digital asset markets across global jurisdictions. Its flagship platform offers algorithmic execution, advanced market visualization, discretionary trading, and risk management tools, supported by proprietary low-latency data normalization and exchange connectivity infrastructure. In September 2023, the Company's subsidiary, Architect Financial Derivatives LLC, became an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives. The Company recently launched Architect Edge, a cross-asset market data and event monitoring platform, and Architect Match, a portfolio management and trade reconciliation platform for financial institutions.

About Architect:

Architect Financial Technologies, Inc. is an institutional trading technology provider for global futures, options, and digital asset markets. Architect Financial Derivatives, LLC is an NFA-registered Independent Introducing Broker for CFTC-regulated derivatives.

