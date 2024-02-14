California Regional MLS Works With Immobel To Offer MLS Match Referral Network And Xomio Website Builder

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CRMLS users now have access to new powerful referral, connectivity, and translation tools

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) has entered into an agreement with Immobel to offer two new products to its 110,000-plus users: MLS Match, the agent referral network program, and Xomio, the IDX website that provides visibility online in 19 languages. MLS Match is a core product available for brokers and agents at no cost, while Xomio can be purchased at a discount via the CRMLS Marketplace.

MLS Match will allow CRMLS users to connect with other members statewide, as well as with counterparts across the U.S. and in key foreign markets such as Mexico, for legally binding referrals and a CCPA compliant method of sharing client information. Combined with CRMLS's pioneering approach to data sharing with other MLSs, MLS Match delivers a potent tool that lets users monetize their client relationships even when clients are buying outside their local market.

Xomio is a full featured IDX website that offers unparalleled visibility online in 19 professionally translated languages. Xomio attracts viewers through search engines worldwide, supporting international business and serving the diverse communities in the CRMLS market.

"CRMLS is always looking for ways to streamline business for our users, and Immobel offers some of the most efficient systems we've seen," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "Keeping in compliance and satisfying the legal requirements of referrals can be a consuming process, but MLS Match really cuts down on the time and creates a win-win scenario. Xomio, similarly, simplifies the labor of building a website and increases reach online. We're very excited to see these expansive efficiency tools in action with our users."

"We are proud to see MLS Match launch with CRMLS" said Janet Choynowsk, CEO of Immobel. "CRMLS is the leader in cooperation and collaboration across the industry and MLS Match offers members a way to maximize the opportunities fostered by data sharing and other cooperative initiatives. The Xomio IDX website is a great fit as it addresses the dual opportunities within the CRMLS market. Facilitating easy reach to international buyers and the entire multicultural market, Xomio delivers a tangible benefit to both members and sellers by promoting local listings on a global scale."

CRMLS users can access MLS Match and Xomio today and begin creating their own referral networks or building their own websites. For a full list of Xomio's and MLS Match's features and capabilities, please visit Immobel.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS):

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.

About Immobel

Immobel builds tools, websites, and software for the biggest names in global real estate and is motivated by a desire to create products that drive standards for real estate technology. The company helps agents, brands, brokers, MLSs, and portals better serve the communities within their markets and beyond. Immobel believes that borders and languages shouldn't be barriers to finding a home or to doing business, so they build their products to be as accessible as possible to all users, regardless of their location, language, or accessibility requirements. For more information on Immobel, visit Immobel.

Media Contact:

Art Carter - [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS