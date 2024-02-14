X-LINK By LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM US Expands Market Presence With Amazon Distribution Network Launch In February 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-LINK by LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM, a renowned telecom equipment manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming availability of its LTE and WIFI Mesh Router on Amazon, commencing in February.

Among the featured offerings is the plug-and-play indoor AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Mesh Router, equipped with a built-in SIM card slot. This innovative product caters to consumers residing in unserved and underserved areas, providing an enhanced internet connectivity experience. The X-Link modem presents an ideal solution for residents with home offices in multi-level dwellings, small businesses aiming to offer internet services to their customers, as well as applications in homeschool classrooms, convention centers, or theaters.

Designed to operate multiple connected devices within service areas, the X-LINK router delivers impressive internet speeds of up to 600Mbps in download and 150Mbps in upload. Users can connect seamlessly via WIFI, enjoying maximum speeds of 2402Mbps on 5GHz and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz for activities such as gaming, streaming, video conferencing, and more. The flexibility extends to the creation of personalized mesh WIFI networks, eradicating troublesome dead zones.

The X-LINK products will be exhibited at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month.

X-LINK by LEAX ARKIVATOR TELECOM continues to lead the way in providing innovative telecom solutions, and the partnership with Amazon's distribution network marks an exciting milestone in reaching and serving a broader consumer base. Stay tuned for the official product launch on Amazon, where users can experience the future of seamless and high-speed connectivity.

For more information about the AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Mesh Router visit,

and the X-Link 4G LTE CAT12 AX3000 Dual Band WIFI 6 Router



Media Contact: Margaret

McKoin

Email:

margaret@thetimegroup .net

Phone: 1+ 817-403-0866

SOURCE LEAX