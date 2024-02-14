DIGICEL GROUP COMPLETES NEW BOARD LINE UP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digicel Group today announced the completion of its new Board of Directors, led by Rajeev Suri as Chairman.

Joining Rajeev on the Board are Rodrigo Diehl and Alberto Griselli who will serve alongside previously announced non-executive directors Tarek Robbiati, Mariame Robinson, Rachel Samren and Xiao Song. Digicel founder, Denis O'Brien, remains as an equity holder in the recapitalised business and as a Board director. Digicel Group Interim CEO and Group COO, Maarten Boute, is also on the Board.

Commenting on the reconstituted board line up, Digicel Group Chairman, Rajeev Suri, said; "The bench strength of our new board is considerable, bringing a wealth of technology, finance and emerging markets experience. Their wide-ranging expertise will be invaluable as we build on Digicel's strong connectivity, customer and community foundations and look to forge our future. In this new chapter, I would like to welcome them all formally to the Digicel team."

For full profiles of the Digicel Group Board of Directors, visit

About Digicel

Enabling customers to live, work, play and flourish in a connected world, Digicel's world class LTE and fibre networks deliver state-of-the-art mobile, home and business solutions.

Serving 10 million consumer and business customers in 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America, its investments of over US$5 billion and a commitment to its communities through its Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 2 million people to date.

With the Better Connected ethos at the heart of everything, its 5,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality for customers, communities and countries day in, day out.

Digicel also delivers news, sports broadcasting, digital media and financial services in several of its markets.

Visit for more.

Contact:

Antonia Graham

Head of Group Communications

+1 876 564 1708

antonia@digicelgroup. com

Logo -

SOURCE Digicel Group