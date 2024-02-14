AMG Schedule For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 14 February 2024 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 18:00 CET. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 at 19:00 CET (18:00 GMT / 1:00PM EST) on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:

Toll-free number: 1-800-267-6316

Alternate (toll) number: 1-203-518-9783

United Kingdom: 44 0800 048 7798

Netherlands: 31 0800 022 9530

When prompted for the conference ID, tell the operator AMGQ423 and you will be directed onto the call. The conference call will be available on the website within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

...

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are“forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment

Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release