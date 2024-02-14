Inventionhome® Inventor Develops Inflatable Dumbbells That Offer Convenient Storage And Portability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Frewoini K. of Sausalito, CA is the creator of the AK Fitness Weights, a set of workout equipment capable of being adjusted in size and weight via inflation. Users can inflate the dumbbells to custom sizes and weights for light or intense workouts. A software application paired with the equipment via Bluetooth is designed to keep track of rep count, workout set, heart rate, and more. Users can view their data and analytics on the software to keep track of their workouts.The weights are comprised of dumbbell-style weights with an inflatable air chamber, inflated or deflated via a push button. There are LED lights on the dumbbells for illumination and increasing visibility in dimly lit workout areas. A built-in rep counter shows people how many reps they have done with the dumbbells. Once finished, the user can activate the air release valve to compact the dumbbell for storage. The dumbbell can be placed in a desired storage and/or transportation area. Overall, the inflatable weights offer a more convenient workout tool for exercising at home, while traveling, and more.Standard exercise dumbbells are available in numerous different weights; however, they are commonly constructed with only metal materials. The metal construction is non-malleable, making the weights difficult to store, especially for people with limited storage space. People are constantly looking for new and innovative options that can better accommodate home and travel workouts. Creating inflatable dumbbells involves a balance between achieving a lightweight, portable design and maintaining the functionality and safety required for effective strength training. The AK Fitness Weights are an optimal example of innovation within the fitness sphere, offering significant convenience for people who enjoy working out without sacrificing safety.Frewoini filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her AK Fitness Weights product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the AK Fitness Weights can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...