Zipline Achieves Record-Breaking Customer Satisfaction Scores In 2023 Survey

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zipline, the leading provider of retail communication and execution solutions, is thrilled to announce unprecedented success in its 2023 Annual Customer Satisfaction survey. The company's outstanding performance reflects its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in operational solutions for retailers.

Zipline's 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey yielded record-breaking scores, with a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 4.9 out of 5 and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90. These scores not only surpass industry benchmarks but also underscore Zipline's dedication to exceeding customer expectations and delivering unparalleled value to its users.

Zipline's Customer Satisfaction scores have not just surpassed industry benchmarks but soared past the company's own high bar. With a remarkable CSAT score of 4.9 out of 5 and a staggering NPS of 90 on a scale of -100 to +100, Zipline has solidified its position as a leader in customer satisfaction across various industries.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-Founder at Zipline.“Breaking records is so rewarding, but the real reward is witnessing the transformative impact our work at Zipline has on retailers' lives every day. On behalf of the Zipline team, I express our heartfelt gratitude to our amazing customers for their unwavering support. Their trust and partnership are the cornerstone of our success."

Zipline's outstanding performance in the 2023 survey follows its recent recognition in G2's Winter 2024 Report, where the company secured 28 badges across various categories, including "Leader - Winter," "Best Usability - Winter," and "Users Love Us," highlighting Zipline's leadership and excellence in operational solutions.

In addition to achieving record-setting overall scores, Zipline has continued to excel and evolve based on customer feedback. From ongoing growth in CSAT and NPS to enhancements in product features and top-rated add-ons, Zipline remains dedicated to driving customer satisfaction and providing exceptional support to its users.

Looking ahead, Zipline is already evolving to enhance the user experience based on customer feedback. Recent product innovations such as Zippy, the brand-new AI sidekick , and Zipline Learning , the personalized learning solution for frontline retail teams, are just a glimpse of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Zipline extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the 2023 Customer Satisfaction Survey and looks forward to another year of success and customer happiness.



About Zipline: Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more-so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What's more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Bath and Body Works and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit .

