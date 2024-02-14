(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The CDAHK calls on the government and the public to consider the findings of this study and support the necessary changes to legislation, ensuring that chiropractic patients receive the full spectrum of care they deserve.

The Critical Role of MRI in Early Detection of Spinal Tumors Highlighted in Recent Chiropractic Case Study

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new case study published in the Cureus Medical Journal brings to public attention the critical role of MRI scans in diagnosing serious spine-related issues early. The Chiropractic Doctors' Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) shares this news to raise awareness among families about the potential signs of underlying health problems that could be mistaken for regular back pain.

What Happened:

A 46-year-old man experienced lower back pain and weakness in his leg for six months, which did not improve with common treatments like painkillers, physiotherapy, and even chiropractic care. It was an MRI scan that finally revealed the true cause: a small tumor on his spine, known as a schwannoma. Thanks to the MRI finding, the man underwent successful surgery and recovered quickly. This story highlights why MRI scans can be life-saving, especially when standard checks don't find anything wrong.

"Sometimes, what seems like regular back pain can be a sign of something more serious. An MRI can find problems that X-rays or physical exams might miss", described by Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of CDAHK. Chu was named as "The Most Prolific Authors of Chiropractic Case Reports" in the Chiropractic & Manual Therapies and as one of the“World's Most Prodigious Authors” by the World Federation of Chiropractic's World Quarterly Report.

"If there are unusual symptoms like numbness or weakness, an MRI can help catch serious issues early, leading to better treatment options", described by Dr Sharon Mok, lead author of the study at New York Medical Group .

Working Together for Health: Doctors, including chiropractors, should work hand in hand with other specialists to ensure the best care. It's important for your family to have access to comprehensive care when needed.

The CDAHK wants to reassure families that health professionals are here to support you. Back pain is common, but it's important to watch for warning signs that something more serious could be going on. The CDAHK has been building a 100-case-reports for the members and students at Hong Kong College of Chiropractic (Mctimoney Chiropractic College). [1-10] We encourage you to seek medical advice if you have persistent back pain, especially if it's accompanied by other unusual symptoms.

What You Can Do:

1. Stay Informed: Learn about the warning signs of serious back problems and discuss them with your family.

2. Seek Expert Advice: Don't hesitate to talk to a healthcare provider if someone in your family has persistent back pain.

3. Ask About MRI: If there are concerning symptoms, ask your doctor whether an MRI could be helpful.

