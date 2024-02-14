New Lawsuit Accuses Amazon Of Selling Dangerous Products, Resulting In Loss Of Woman's Eye, Against NHTSA Warning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Honda steering wheel emblem decal sticker as shown on Amazon's website.

Amazon has been sued for selling steering wheel emblem decal stickers. It is claimed that pieces flew into a woman's eye like shrapnel upon airbag deployment.

- Piccuta Law Group, LLPSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A product liability lawsuit has been filed against Amazon Services, LLC (Amazon). The lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling steering wheel emblem decal stickers which resulted in the loss of a woman's eye. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of California for the County of Santa Cruz and is entitled C. Martinez v. Amazon Services, LLC, Et Al. (Case # 24CV00381).The lawsuit alleges that Amazon sold a product described as a“sparkly bling car steering wheel decorative diamond sticker fit for Honda.” The lawsuit sets forth that“the product consisted of four metal pieces that were covered with artificial diamonds/rhinestones” and that the“pieces were adhesive backed and were designed to be inserted around the Honda Emblem on the steering wheel.”The woman who filed the lawsuit claims that she was involved in a minor impact car accident which caused her front driver airbag to deploy. It is alleged that“the deployment of her driver side air bag caused all of the adhesive backed pieces to dislodge” and that“the pieces were projected throughout the cabin of the vehicle like shrapnel from a grenade.”The lawsuit alleges that one of the pieces went directly into the woman's eye and that her eye“was completely destroyed by the projectile.” The woman claims that she“is now completely blind in her right eye with no light perception” and that a procedure to remove her eye is planned for the future.On November 6, 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a consumer alert entitled “Don't Buy or use Steering Wheel Decorative Emblem Decals.” The alert warned consumers“about aftermarket steering wheel decals that could potentially cause significant injury or death” and noted that“at least one driver suffered a serious injury that resulted in the loss of sight in one eye, when an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face.” The consumer alert asks consumers to avoid purchasing the decals and advises them to remove any such decals that they have already applied to their steering wheels.The lawsuit accuses Amazon of continuing to sell the products after NHTSA issued this consumer alert warning. It is further alleged that Amazon continued to sell the products after it knew that the products were dangerous and caused serious injuries to Amazon customers. Finally, the lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling these dangerous products“solely for monetary gain” and accuses it of failing to warn consumers of the risks associated with the products.The lawsuit seeks damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, physical impairment, physical disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life and medical expenses. The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages. The woman is represented by Piccuta Law Group, LLP and attorney Charles Tony Piccuta. He can be reached at 855-742-2882 or ....

Charles Piccuta

Piccuta Law Group, LLP

+1 831-920-3111

...