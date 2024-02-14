Valenti Funk Drops Second Album Titled“VALENTI 2”, Featuring Max Townsley, Rakim Al-Jabbaar, 88 Killa, And Many Others

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Official Album Drops February 14 On All Streaming Platforms

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valenti Funk , a Dallas-based self-taught musician, writer and producer, released his second self-titled album Valenti 2 on his birthday, February 14th. The multi-genre compilation features fellow musician and guitarist Max Townsley (Kirk Franklin, Chris Stapleton, etc.); the self-proclaimed“heartbeat of Dallas hip-hop” Rakim Al-Jabbaar; Fort Worth hip-hop artist 88 Killa; and many others. The album was mixed and mastered by the legendary MouseQuake, who is known for his work with Nas, Pimp C, Lil' Wayne, Scarface, Stone Mecca, and countless others. The album pays homage to Valenti's numerous talents as a writer, musician and producer, and presents“a musical buffet” as the self-proclaimed“funkmaster” would say, of different beats and sounds indicative of his funk culture. Valenti 2 has“something for everyone.”“I'm truly excited to release my second album, and am super grateful for all who contributed to this project to make this happen,” said Valenti.“For the listeners, this album is like a variety pack of sounds, that will have flavors that you will surely enjoy.”The album features 15 tracks produced by the Irving native (except for“Magic”, which was produced by Flava Dave), that showcases the rich musical heritage, flow and cultural depths that have influenced Valenti and his signature sounds for many years. With the chopped and screwed sounds of“Dot Gamn” and the unique lyricism of“Come On Through”, fans (especially those from the South), will resonate deeply with Valenti 2's hip-hop inspirations. Things slow down with the 90's-inspired R&B tune“Ayo Keisha” (think Guy), and get even sexier with Blaze the Producer's“Say Less.” International appeal dances through with the reggae beats of“Covid Blues”, the Latin swoon of“Música Valenti” and the French entitled“La Jeune Fille Aux Cheveux Blancs”, which spotlights Valenti's global appeal, and innovatively pushes the artist forward as one who transcends all cultures, genres, and musical personalities.“Valenti 2 is a very nice, eclectic mix of great music on the album,” said notable sound engineer and producer MouseQuake.“This is an absolute joy to listen to.”Valenti 2 is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting past listeners and new fans to dive deep into the world of funk and rhythm - with an eclectic fit to match any mood, personality or lifestyle. Fans are encouraged to visit ValentiFunk for more information and to download and stream.###​​ABOUT VALENTI FUNKFor Valenti Funk, music bears more than just a passive interest. Innately for the talented artist - every chord, rhythm and keystroke, is an intimate revelation into his soul. The self-taught musician turned funk aficionado passionately wore and still dons many hats - arranging, producing, writing, and accompanying alongside many of the best in music that Dallas has to offer. Whether a wunderkind to some or an anomaly to others, the musical giftings of the Irving, Texas native are unquestioned. Exhibiting the ability to play the keyboard, bass guitar, and his true love, the drums - the multi-faceted musician cloaks his artistry amongst his many talents. Crediting a wealth of influences by musical trailblazers Prince, James Brown, George Clinton and others, Valenti's passion of“delivering the funk” is deeply embedded within his DNA. In moments of transparency, Valenti has often admitted that“the grooves [of funk]” would talk to him. From the feel good vibes of Prince to the head-bobbing tunes of George Clinton, the freedom in“real music” is where Valenti's creativity heightens. Valenti released his self-titled debut album Valenti in 2017 to rave reviews. His second solo album, Valenti 2, will be released on his birthday, February 14, 2024, and available across all streaming platforms.

