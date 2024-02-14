A Decade Of Bright Ideas In Retail: Lighting For Impact Celebrates Its 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lighting for Impact commemorates ten years of increasing retailer profitability through affordable, easy-install LED lighting.

- Cam Cloeter, Lighting for Impact founder and presidentLINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lighting for Impact, a leader in state-of-the-art retail shelf and display lighting solutions, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. Under the theme "A decade of bright ideas in retail," the company commemorates ten years of enhancing retail environments, growing shopper basket size, and increasing retailer profitability through affordable, easy-install LED lighting.Since its inception, Lighting for Impact has been at the forefront of retail lighting, originally specializing in LED merchandising for checkout. Fast forward to present day, their approach has evolved into a modern retail best practice across all retail stores. With multiple patented solutions for a wide variety of retail applications, their products are proven to enhance shopper perception, behavior, and loyalty - while significantly increasing sales and profitability for retailers across North America.With a track record of more than 70,000 installations, Lighting for Impact is a game-changer for the industry by offering innovative solutions that offer strong ROI while achieving remarkable visual results. Their services range from custom design consultations to expert installation services, and everything in between. Their wide array of component-based products creates flexibility for customers with lighting treatments for metal, wire, wood, glass, and plastic displays. Their“future-proof” power systems are also compatible with other on-shelf technologies, like LCD screens and IoT systems.Cam Cloeter, Lighting for Impact founder and president, explains.“Along with the sensory elements of smell, touch, and sound, sight is a key driver to higher shopper satisfaction, loyalty, and sales. Our products visually contribute to better retail experiences, and we're honored to play a part in such an exciting industry. We look forward to our next decade of developing new illumination technologies to elevate the ever-evolving future of retail.”As they celebrate this milestone, Lighting for Impact remains committed to product innovation, a customer-first culture, and a dedication to display illumination excellence. Their focus continues to be on providing affordable, high-quality lighting solutions that transform how today's customers see, shop, and spend.Join them in celebrating Lighting for Impact's 10th anniversary and their ongoing dedication to brightening retail sales, delighting shoppers, and enhancing the retail experience.ABOUT LIGHTING FOR IMPACTLighting for Impact offers innovative and affordable retail shelf lighting and display lighting solutions proven to increase sales. With more than 70,000 installations across North America, retailers rely on Lighting for Impact to cost-effectively enhance their shoppers' experience in grocery, convenience, drug, spirits, specialty stores, micro markets, and more. For more information, or to request a quote, visit .

