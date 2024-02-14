Garments Steamer Market Size Set To Achieve USD 4 Billion By 2032 Growing At 5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Garments Steamer Market Size, Share

by end user, the residential segment dominated the global market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the garments steamer market forecast period

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The garments steamer market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

A garment steamer, commonly referred to as a clothing steamer or textile steamer, is a device that removes wrinkles, freshens fabrics, and removes odors from garments, fabric upholstery, and other fabrics. It is a better option than standard ironing which is friendlier on materials. A garment steamer utilizes hot steam to loosen the fibers of the cloth and smooth out wrinkles. A water storage tank, a source of heat, and a nozzle or steam head are common components. When the steamer is activated, water from the reservoir is heated, resulting in steam emitted via the nozzle. The user moves the steamer head towards the cloth, enabling the steam to seep through and eliminate wrinkles efficiently.

The simplicity and effectiveness gained from utilizing a garment steamer serve as significant market drivers. Garment steamers are an easy substitute for traditional ironing, removing wrinkles from garments and materials quickly and effectively. Unlike irons, which need direct contact and precise motions, garment steamers allow consumers to maneuver the steamer head over the cloth gently and smoothly, readily generating steam that relaxes the fibers and removes wrinkles. This convenience is appealing to people who are looking for time-saving approaches to their regular activities. Furthermore, the effectiveness of garment steamers is based on their capacity to handle a broad variety of textiles, particularly delicate ones that may be damaged by standard ironing methods. Garment steamers' simplicity and efficiency not only improve garment maintenance but also assist in a well-groomed look, fueling market development as customers increasingly recognize and appreciate these perks.

Upright garment steamers are a strong and adaptable way to remove wrinkles and freshen a variety of materials, including clothes, curtains, and upholstery. They are especially popular among those who have a great amount of clothing or who frequently work with delicate materials that require cautious steaming. Furthermore, upright garment steamers frequently include adjustable settings and numerous attachments, allowing customers to tailor the steaming process to their unique needs. The expanding prominence of specialized garment care services, as well as the need for well-maintained apparel, contribute to the increased demand for upright garment steamers.

The considerable energy expenditure of garment steamers is a key impediment to industry expansion. While garment steamers provide both ease and effectiveness, their energy consumption might be an issue for consumers looking for environmentally friendly and sustainable alternatives. High energy usage not only boosts power costs but also increases environmental concerns, especially at times when conserving energy is critical. Consumers are growing more aware of their environmental impact and actively pursuing energy-efficient equipment. Garment steamers' high energy usage may prevent ecologically aware people from purchasing these machines, thereby restricting garments steamer market growth.

There has been an increase in the number of users on various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the garments steamer market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global garment market sights a critical opportunity in gaining traction and eventually increase its registration among its target segments.

The garments steamer market is segmented into type, end user, sales channel and region. By type, the market is classified into handheld and upright. By end user, the market is classified into residential and commercial. By sales channel, the market is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, brand outlets, retail stores, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of LAMEA).

Players operating in the global garments steamer market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their garments steamer market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Conair Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pursteam, Groupe SEB, Jiffy Steamer, Reliable Corporation, Electrolux AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, and Midea Group

Key findings of the study

According to the garments steamer market analysis, on the basis of type, upright segment dominated the garments steamer industry in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

According to the garments steamer market trends, on the basis of end user, the residential segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the garments steamer market forecast period.

According to the garments steamer market demand, on the basis of sales channel, the e-commerce segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest garment steamers market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

