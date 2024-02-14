Suzie Turner Couture Headlines Bridal Experience At Mandarin Oriental In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mandarin Oriental in New York City, regarded for the highest standards in luxury, will showcase some of the most globally elite brands this week which are usually unattainable within the bridal world. This collection of tip-tier designers has the who's-who in event design, planning and brides-to-be flocking to get a meet and greet on the books while their teams are in town.

At the center of it sits Suzie Turner Couture . Traveling stateside with her team from London, this UK based Atelier crafts bespoke gowns which are composed by the most skilled artisan hands. Respected for their process which is entirely collaborative between the client and designer, each step being fully inclusive of the next while guiding clients through the couture process. Suzie designed this methodology to ensure acute attention to detail, allowing the client to embark upon a creative journey alongside her, providing an unlimited level of customization, executed with an infinite library of premium sourced goods. This hallmark of service is of course paired with the atelier's unmatched craftsmanship, which already has clients flying around the world to sit at her design table and sometimes requesting to start the design process three years in advance.

Ultimately, a truly bespoke wedding doesn't just stop at the dress for the bride, it also encompasses the suiting and tailoring for the groom and groomsmen. Huntsman has been making the world's finest handcrafted clothes since 1849 and will also join the bridal experience. The heart of Huntsman always has been, and always will be bespoke. What sets bespoke tailoring apart from its ready-to-wear counterparts is the art and craft which has remained unchanged for centuries, turning the perfected fit into an art form. Huntsman has been able to guarantee a feel and fit which is unparalleled, paired with a level of unsurpassed service.

The team has also handpicked select luxury partners in the luxury gifting and stationery and scenting and experience categories as well that would set apart any truly bespoke and one-of-a-kind affair. These brands that will join the experience this week include:

By Yevnig

Creative Director Yevnig Davis crafts elegant bespoke wedding & celebration cake displays, specializing in magnificent show-stopping centerpieces.

Ceci New York

Glamorous and sophisticated inspired stationery and gifting, these one-of-kind, innovative products will set a true mark on the world based out of New York City.

Roja

Roja is a luxury perfume house, made in England, founded by British Perfumer Roja Dove in 2011. From signature scents to home fragrances, each creation is crafted using the finest quality raw materials. Roja fragrances trigger emotions and create memories ultimately becoming an extension of your personality.

Baccarat

Since 1764, a passion for excellence within the Baccarat Manufacture has united generations of daring artisans, shaping crystal with their breath, hands and eyes. Excellence, creativity and audacity come together to make each crystal dream come true. Baccarat offers an exclusive customization service to bring all projects to life and make every space unique.

INITIO Parfums Prives

Launched in 2015, this Parisian perfume house is cloaked in mystery, creating pheromone-like fragrances created with some of the world's leading perfumers. Showcasing their Hedonist Collection, discover an intimate olfactive experience taking you to another dimension of self-fulfillment with purest equation in perfumery with the highest quality formula.

This exclusive experience is by appointment only, taking place February 16th through the 25th 12pm – 7pm Wednesday to Sunday. Appointments may be scheduled by RSVP to: ... Without a confirmed RSVP cannot be given clearance into the property.

