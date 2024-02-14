Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Glove For Hairstylists And Barbers (ALL-919)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a barber and I wanted to create a new glove to keep various hair care implements handy while working," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented THE PRODUCT GLOVE. My design ensures that tools or

hairstyling products are easily accessible and it helps keep the workstation neat."

The invention provides an improved glove option for hairstylists and barbers. In doing so, it offers quick access to hairstyling implements, tools, and accessories. As a result, it increases flexibility and maneuverability. It also helps keep a workstation clean and organized. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ALL-919, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp