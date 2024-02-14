Gryphon Digital Mining Certified As 100% Renewable Entering 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gryphon Digital Mining Completes Second Annual

Carbon Emissions Assessment Audit with Top Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">GRYP )

("Gryphon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed two annual carbon emissions assessments with partner CarbonChain . Gryphon uses CarbonChain to annually measure its emissions with independence and precision. This exercise has been vital to verify progress towards net zero and carbon negativity, while raising the bar for carbon transparency in bitcoin mining.

In fiscal year 2023, Gryphon used over 98% renewable energy in its operations. In 2024, Gryphon has started the year with 100% renewable operations ahead of its now-completed merger with Akerna Corp.

This news follows Gryphon's announcement last year of becoming the first bitcoin miner to receive the Sustainable Bitcoin certification by Energy Web , an independent non-profit that develops open-source software for clean energy solutions. This certification known as Green Proofs for Bitcoin

("GP4BTC"), is a first-of-its kind initiative to establish an independent, standardized energy measurement system for the Bitcoin mining industry and represents over two years of collaborative work between Gryphon, Energy Web, and some of the world's largest asset managers and clean energy research organizations.

"Proving to our investors and the market that we have kept and exceeded our promises to remain ESG-focused, with transparent reporting of our carbon emissions, or lack thereof, solidifies our commitments and our leadership in this industry. In the 2023 financial year, 98% of our operations were powered by 100% renewable energy. To go one step further in 2024, we are now 100% renewable," said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining.



"Gryphon is a pioneer in the realm of zero-emissions bitcoin mining, with a limited carbon footprint thanks to its now exclusive use of renewable energy," said Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain.

To learn more about Gryphon, please visit .

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Gryphon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Gryphon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Gryphon. In addition, Gryphon cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by Gryphon on January 8, 2024.

