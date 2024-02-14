ETA And Discover Global Network Unveil Forty Under 40 Honorees And The 2024 Cohort Of The Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network proudly recognize the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees and the 10 high-potential professionals selected for the 2024 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. Sponsored by Discover® Global Network, the Forty Under 40 awards celebrate industry trailblazers and innovators, while the YPP Program connects scholars with mentorship and invaluable resources, including access to ETA industry events and networking opportunities.
"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program is an incredible initiative that empowers the next generation of payments leaders, providing rising professionals with valuable resources, knowledge, and experience to shape their future in payments," says Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The innovative spirit and dedication of the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees underscore the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future. Their achievements contribute to driving greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions and set a remarkable standard for the industry," she added.
"Two distinct accolades, one shared commitment to advancing excellence in the payments technology landscape," says Bill Collins, Director, Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. Furthermore, he adds, "I look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals who are transforming the future of our industry with their outstanding contributions and dedication."
The 2024 YPP cohort includes:
Joshua Byrne,
Mastercard Charlie
Graff, Payroc Parveen
Kaur, Paysafe Meredith
Lochner, PayPal Aavik
Pakrasi, Worldpay John (JP) Park, Bank of America Elijah Read, Elavon Claire
VanDame, Discover Global Network Masha
Vasilieva, Block Brad Vonick, Visa Logan Walkup, Featurespace Ning Wang, CORE Business Technologies
Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2024 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments. This year's winners are:
Jonathan
Aguilar, Maverick Payments Abigail Anderson Berard, Celero Commerce Ashley Basnett, Reeve Basnett PLLC Samuel
Callen, Worldpay Marques
Crosby, Shift4 Christopher Cruz, Searchlight Capital Partners Justin Downey, Maverick Payments Jason Fishman, CardFlight Antonio
Gagliardi, American Express Ashley Gordon, Valor PayTech Walter
Greaney, Payroc Andy
Henke, Wells Fargo Nate
Hirshberg, Shift4 Tiffany Johnson, NMI Andy Koch,
Ingenico Brittany
Lang, American Express Nicole Lauredan, Stripe Anthony Malatesta, Wellesley Hills Financial Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro Ali Mast, Parachute Advisory Zahra
Mithani, Hubwallet Zach Month,
Bregal Sagemount Charles
Mumby, Featurespace Jordan Owen, U.S. Bank Meet Patel, NCR Voyix Patrick Pearson,
Mastercard Joe
Pellar, Bank of America Kiran
Pookote, Discover Financial Services JJ
Refling, Rainforest Jeremiah Remski, Payfactory Alexander Renzi, MAPP Advisors Tara Rider, Cross River Bank Rhomaro
Tesfai-Powell, Square Tulio
Troncoso, Stax Payments Andrew Tsatsaris, PSP Services Brooke Turner, ScanSource Sarah West, Fiserv Keely
Wharton, Talus Pay Ryan Zagone, Wise Brandon Zorner, Exact Payments
Both the 2024 YPP cohort and the Forty Under 40 recipients will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, April 17-19, in Las Vegas. etatransact
