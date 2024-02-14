ETA And Discover Global Network Unveil Forty Under 40 Honorees And The 2024 Cohort Of The Young Payments Professional Scholars Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) and Discover® Global Network proudly recognize the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees and the 10 high-potential professionals selected for the 2024 ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars (YPP) Program. Sponsored by Discover® Global Network, the Forty Under 40 awards celebrate industry trailblazers and innovators, while the YPP Program connects scholars with mentorship and invaluable resources, including access to ETA industry events and networking opportunities.

"The ETA Young Payments Professionals Scholars Program is an incredible initiative that empowers the next generation of payments leaders, providing rising professionals with valuable resources, knowledge, and experience to shape their future in payments," says Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The innovative spirit and dedication of the 2024 Forty Under 40 honorees underscore the immense potential for payments technology to create a brighter future. Their achievements contribute to driving greater accessibility, security, and efficiency in payments solutions and set a remarkable standard for the industry," she added.

"Two distinct accolades, one shared commitment to advancing excellence in the payments technology landscape," says Bill Collins, Director, Strategic Client Management and the Discover® Global Network executive sponsor. Furthermore, he adds, "I look forward to honoring these exceptional individuals who are transforming the future of our industry with their outstanding contributions and dedication."

The 2024 YPP cohort includes:



Joshua Byrne,

Mastercard

Charlie

Graff, Payroc

Parveen

Kaur, Paysafe

Meredith

Lochner, PayPal

Aavik

Pakrasi, Worldpay

John (JP) Park, Bank of America

Elijah Read, Elavon

Claire

VanDame, Discover Global Network

Masha

Vasilieva, Block

Brad Vonick, Visa

Logan Walkup, Featurespace Ning Wang, CORE Business Technologies

Chosen through a highly competitive nomination process, 2024 Forty Under 40 represents entrepreneurs, executives, risk experts, marketers, product developers, technologists, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors with achievements that are advancing the field of payments. This year's winners are:



Jonathan

Aguilar, Maverick Payments

Abigail Anderson Berard, Celero Commerce

Ashley Basnett, Reeve Basnett PLLC

Samuel

Callen, Worldpay

Marques

Crosby, Shift4

Christopher Cruz, Searchlight Capital Partners

Justin Downey, Maverick Payments

Jason Fishman, CardFlight

Antonio

Gagliardi, American Express

Ashley Gordon, Valor PayTech

Walter

Greaney, Payroc

Andy

Henke, Wells Fargo

Nate

Hirshberg, Shift4

Tiffany Johnson, NMI

Andy Koch,

Ingenico

Brittany

Lang, American Express

Nicole Lauredan, Stripe

Anthony Malatesta, Wellesley Hills Financial

Jeff Marshall, TouchBistro

Ali Mast, Parachute Advisory

Zahra

Mithani, Hubwallet

Zach Month,

Bregal Sagemount

Charles

Mumby, Featurespace

Jordan Owen, U.S. Bank

Meet Patel, NCR Voyix

Patrick Pearson,

Mastercard

Joe

Pellar, Bank of America

Kiran

Pookote, Discover Financial Services

JJ

Refling, Rainforest

Jeremiah Remski, Payfactory

Alexander Renzi, MAPP Advisors

Tara Rider, Cross River Bank

Rhomaro

Tesfai-Powell, Square

Tulio

Troncoso, Stax Payments

Andrew Tsatsaris, PSP Services

Brooke Turner, ScanSource

Sarah West, Fiserv

Keely

Wharton, Talus Pay

Ryan Zagone, Wise Brandon Zorner, Exact Payments

Both the 2024 YPP cohort and the Forty Under 40 recipients will be honored at #ETATRANSACT, April 17-19, in Las Vegas. etatransact

