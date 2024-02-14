(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 victory, former big game winner Jim McMahon celebrates a successful Las Vegas week of hosting cannabis events.

With a star-studded guest list of attendees participating in the second annual Revenant Golf Classic, BloomCon cannabis industry wellness event and exclusive after parties, athletes from all sports mingled with actors and musicians in celebrating the big game week, high in Las Vegas style.

Revenant Holdings, founded by Athlete Activists for cannabis, Jim McMahon and Kyle Turley, used their NFL platform to rev up the game and launch a nationwide smokable hemp line of premium indoor grown THC products with Texas based Trinity Hemp company.

The NFL media convention floor at Mandalay Bay hotel and casino was sacked by the former NFL superstars promoting their company and products in the growing cannabis space.

From station to station, sports talk radio listeners around the country heard the impassioned plea by the former all pro quarterback and offensive lineman on the benefits of cannabis use.

"Cannabis, saved my life! " proclaimed one of the NFL's most vocal cannabis advocates, former Saints, Rams and Chiefs offensive tackle Kyle Turley.

The 6' 5" 315 pound former QB protector Turley, bragged around the media row about not having to use deadly opiates for over 10 years now and how cannabis is his answer to dealing with pain and the famous concussion related disease CTE.

Chicago Bears Icon and 1985 Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon, commanded the floor, telling tales of the Super Bowl's past. McMahons relentless dedication to getting his message of healing through cannabis, lit up the room of NFL fans and current to former players wanting selfies and autographs from their childhood hero.

In promoting the launch of their hemp products made with premium indoor smokable THC Hemp flower, available to all 50 states ( purchase online at ), the impassioned QB campaigned, "We've been misinformed for too long about the benefits of the cannabis plant and we want people to experience what we have, that can happen nationwide now with hemp."

Urging the NFL to stop testing players for marijuana, Jim McMahon and Kyle Turley continue to set the standard when it comes to trusted voices in Cannabis advocacy.

As the victories keep coming for these two healed Gridiron Greats, it might be time for us all to get on the same team and push a forgotten battle cry, Hemp for Victory.

